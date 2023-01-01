Byline
ISSUE 01: WORLD WIDE WONDER!
StyleTHE CLUTCH
A Mugler Muse: Erica Vanbriel On The SS98 ‘Nipple Ring’ Dress
BY HUNTER SHIRES OF HIGH END HOMO
Anonymous Food Critic: Superiority Burger
A single stuffed cabbage, smashed and spiced lentils, and a peanut butter pie finisher.
BY ANONYMOUS FOOD CRITIC
How Would You Spend $100 in NYC on a Friday Night?
A night at the theater, a celebratory seafood tower, cigarettes, a martini, and a few more expenses.
BY BYRON LINUS
Park Review: Don't Overlook These Oysters
The artful Chelsea playground you need to visit this summer.
BY LAUREN VACCARO
A Report From Below: Views From The L Train
A poetic investigation into New York’s most underground scene.
BY ALI ROYALS
Theater Review: Village East by Angelika
Deep NY roots, an epic Moorish proscenium, and prime matinee popcorn—there's no shortage of subjects.
BY JAMES NALLE