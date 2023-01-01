Jan 01, 2023
12:12AM

Byline

ISSUE 01: WORLD WIDE WONDER!

Who Builds The Internet? Meet Wikipedia's Architects

The world wide web of Wikipedia, as told by its editors.

By Gutes Guterman

Photography by Tom Keelan

Big Hitters

Life!FLOWER OF THE MONTH

Not Your Everyday Bodega Flower

BY MEGAN O'SULLIVAN
Internet BrainUSER FEEDBACK

How The Selfie Set Us Free

BY TAYLOR LORENZ
New YorkTABLE FOR ONE

Five Leaves On A Friesday

BY KAREEM RAHMA

Life!

Smell That? The Scents Of Spring Are Upon Us

Advice For Falling In Love With Life

Thoughts From A Tween: 6th Grade Camp

What Stories Never Taught Me: Reflections on Chronic Illness

You Went To Prom, And Heaven Knows You’re Miserable Now

Style

A Mugler Muse: Erica Vanbriel On The SS98 ‘Nipple Ring’ Dress

Party Girl: How Mary's Style Outlasted Heroine Chic

How Dylan Mekhi Gets Dressed

A Sartorial Cure For Shin Splints

What Happened To Streetwear? The Shift Beyond Web 1.0

Not Sure Where to Begin?

Latest

Life!FACTS & FIGURES
When To Stop Looking
BY FORREST ALMASI
Life!TIPS FROM THE TOP
Advice For Falling In Love With Life
BY MEGAN O'SULLIVAN
Internet BrainARE.NA'S ARENA
Cloudscrying: Finding Meaning in Clouds
BY NOA MORI
CultureTEXTS WITH FRIENDS
What Chef Tara Thomas Wants You To Know
BY MEGAN O'SULLIVAN
New York
The Isabel(le) Syndrome
BY ISABELLE CONNER
Internet BrainDEEPCUTS
The Best Kept Secrets Of The Internet
BY GUTES GUTERMAN
Life!GIVE THE PEOPLE WHAT THEY WANT
Thoughts From A Tween: 6th Grade Camp
BY HENRY J
Style5 BUYS
Susan Korn Wants You To Eat Fruit
BY MEGAN O'SULLIVAN
Internet BrainCOMPUTER LOVE
Why Isn’t Artificial Intelligence Fun?
BY RYAN CONSBRUCK
StyleTREASURE TROVE
The Vintage Pieces Jay Iyema Is Buying Now
BY JAY IYEMA
Life!THREE CHEERS
An Artist, A Media Man, And A Gallerist!
BY BYRON LINUS
Internet BrainDATAWORLD
How Does Posting Make You Feel, Really Though?
BY KATYA LIEN
New YorkSEE SAW'S GALLERY GUIDE
June's Must-See Exhibits
BY LAUREN YOUNGBLOOD
StyleTHE CLUTCH
A Mugler Muse: Erica Vanbriel On The SS98 ‘Nipple Ring’ Dress
BY HUNTER SHIRES OF HIGH END HOMO
Culture
One Swiftie Speaks Now On Taylor's Victory Lap
BY PEYTON GATEWOOD
Life!TEENAGE DIARIES
You Went To Prom, And Heaven Knows You’re Miserable Now
BY JULIA ROSE ENG
Internet BrainINTERNET NOSTALGIA
Let's Take A Trip Down MySpace Lane
BY CAROLINE CIANCI
StyleSTREET TO STREET
What Happened To Streetwear? The Shift Beyond Web 1.0
BY ISIS PINHEIRO
CultureMY SECRET JOB
How Djali Brown-Cepeda Does Both
BY SHANNA MCGUIRE
CultureHARD TO SWALLOW
The Internet’s Viral Serf Salad
BY ALISHA WEXLER
More to Explore

Anonymous Food Critic: Superiority Burger
A single stuffed cabbage, smashed and spiced lentils, and a peanut butter pie finisher.
BY ANONYMOUS FOOD CRITIC
How Would You Spend $100 in NYC on a Friday Night?
A night at the theater, a celebratory seafood tower, cigarettes, a martini, and a few more expenses.
BY BYRON LINUS
Park Review: Don't Overlook These Oysters
The artful Chelsea playground you need to visit this summer.
BY LAUREN VACCARO
A Report From Below: Views From The L Train
A poetic investigation into New York’s most underground scene.
BY ALI ROYALS
Theater Review: Village East by Angelika
Deep NY roots, an epic Moorish proscenium, and prime matinee popcorn—there's no shortage of subjects.
BY JAMES NALLE
One Swiftie Speaks Now On Taylor's Victory Lap
Dissecting the disappointment of an artistic departure and unobtainable tour tickets.
BY PEYTON GATEWOOD